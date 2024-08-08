NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Tech shares led a selloff in stock markets around Asia, while the yen and U.S. bonds rebounded, as global investors struggled to find their footing in a wild week for markets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday for the third straight session after government data showed a steep draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, rebounding from multi-month lows touched this week.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained on Wednesday as a rebound in global stock markets boosted risk sentiment and investors awaited U.S. labour market data later this week for hints on the future interest rate path of the world’s biggest economy.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria’s central bank said on Wednesday it has sold $876.26 million at 1,495 naira to the dollar at its first retail auction for end users, firmer than where the currency is trading at on the official market.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.
UGANDA CENTRAL BANK RATE
Uganda’s central bank reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 10.00% <UGCBIR=ECI> on Wednesday, saying a recovery in the shilling currency had led to an improvement in the inflation outlook.
KENYA CENTRAL BANK
Kenya’s central bank governor said on Wednesday that the country’s shilling currency had remained stable in the face of protests sparked by a plan to hike taxes and should shrug off recent credit rating downgrades.
SOUTH SUDAN PETROLEUM
Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said it will withdraw from South Sudan as it tailors its investment strategy to business conditions.
ETHIOPIA FOREX
Ethiopia’s central bank said the weighted average exchange rate at a special foreign exchange auction on Wednesday was 107.9 birr per U.S. dollar.
COMOROS POLITICS
Comoros President Azali Assoumani has granted sweeping new powers to his son, Nour El Fath, allowing him to intervene at all stages of government decision making, after putting him in charge of coordinating government affairs last month.
ANGOLA PETROLEUM
Angola’s Etu Energias plans to hold an initial public offering in 2026, its chief executive said on Wednesday, weeks after it finalised a $400 million deal to buy Galp Energia’s Angolan offshore stakes.
ZAMBIA MINING
Zambia’s proposed minerals regulation law could deter investment and deliver a “fatal blow” to its goal of raising annual copper output to 3 million metric tons, two mining bodies said on Wednesday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))