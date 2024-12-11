NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets Wednesday.
EVENTS:
*Ghana’s statistics agency to release gross domestic product data for the third quarter of 2024.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets and the dollar took a breather on Wednesday ahead of an anticipated rate cut in Canada and a U.S. inflation reading expected to leave the Fed on course to cut rates again.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose slightly early on Wednesday, with market participants expecting to see demand rising in China next year after Beijing announced a looser monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand weakened against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as investors shifted their focus towards monthly U.S. and local inflation figures.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A gang of gunmen kidnapped more than 50 women and children in a raid on Kakin Dawa village in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara state, police and residents said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling eased slightly on Tuesday, with little importer demand for dollars outpacing inflows in a session with limited activity ahead of the holidays, traders said.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius’ previous government falsified the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), budget deficit and public debt figures for years, its new prime minister said on Tuesday, accusing the former administration of practicing “voodoo economics”.
SOUTH SUDAN POLITICS
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has fired the head of the country’s military, the police chief and the central bank governor, an announcement made on the state-owned broadcaster SSBC said.
SOMALIA ETHIOPIA POLITICS
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was heading to Ankara, Turkey, to attend the third round of talks aimed at defusing tensions with Ethiopia, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, in a row that threatens to destabilise the region.
MOZAMBIQUE BONDS
Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest was on Tuesday refused permission to appeal against Mozambique’s victory in a London lawsuit over the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal.
MOZAMBIQUE MINING
South32 has withdrawn its output forecast for its Mozal Aluminium smelter in Mozambique amid post-election civil unrest, the Australian company said on Tuesday.
