NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares fell on Friday as a strong dollar kept risk sentiment fragile, while longer-dated Treasury yields are heading for their biggest weekly rise this year as expectations for deep U.S. rate cuts in 2025 recede.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices inched lower on Friday as investors focused on a forecast of ample supply and shrugged off expectations of higher demand next year from Chinese stimulus measures, while eyeing another Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand was steady against the dollar on Thursday, after the release of third quarter employment data and producer inflation figures.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Ghanaian and Ugandan currencies are expected to continue strengthening against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Nigeria’s and Zambia’s could be broadly steady, traders said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast’s cocoa grind rose 16.1% year-on-year in November to 60,694 metric tons, data from exporter association GEPEX showed on Thursday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))