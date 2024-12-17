NAIROBI, Dec 17 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS
-Ethiopian lawmakers to consider new laws that might allow foreign banks to operate in the country
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks wobbled while the dollar held firm on Tuesday as traders braced for a slate of central bank meetings this week that is likely to see the U.S. Federal Reserve deliver a rate cut and the Bank of Japan stand pat for now.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices eased further on Tuesday as China’s economic data renewed demand concerns, while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady in Monday’s trading session compared to its last close, as trading activities slowed ahead of the Christmas holidays, according to traders.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the third straight month in November, advancing to 34.60% in annual terms from 33.88% in October, data from the statistics agency showed on Monday.
NIGERIA OIL
Shell said on Monday its Nigerian subsidiary has announced a final investment decision (FID) on Bonga North, a deep-water project off the coast of Nigeria.
MALI GOLD
Barrick Gold will suspend operations in Mali if gold shipments continue to be blocked, the company said on Monday as it struggles to reach agreement with authorities on a new mining code in the West African country.
