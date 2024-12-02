Dec 2 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye is set to appear in court on Monday after being charged with illegal possession of firearms.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets Cape Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks climbed on Monday, buoyed by record high closes on Wall Street, while the dollar bounced back from multiweek lows against the yen and British pound in a crucial week for the U.S. interest rate outlook.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up on Monday supported by upbeat factory activity in the world’s second largest oil consumer China and as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, stoking tensions in the Middle East.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday, despite a slew of month-end local economic data releases which painted a mixed picture.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling depreciated slightly against the dollar on Friday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
MALI SECURITY
Mali’s government said on Sunday it had killed a senior Tuareg rebel commander and other rebels in a drone strike on a town in the north of the country.
U.S. AFRICA
Joe Biden headed to Angola on Sunday for a trip that will deliver on a promise to visit Africa during his presidency and focus on a major U.S.-backed railway project that aims to divert critical minerals away from China.
