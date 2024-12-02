GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks climbed on Monday, buoyed by record high closes on Wall Street, while the dollar bounced back from multiweek lows against the yen and British pound in a crucial week for the U.S. interest rate outlook.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged up on Monday supported by upbeat factory activity in the world’s second largest oil consumer China and as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, stoking tensions in the Middle East.