Dec 4 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
– Expecting release of the Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index survey for November.
– Ghana statistics office to release November inflation
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities stumbled on Wednesday while currencies were volatile as traders scrambled to contend with the political storm in South Korea, where martial law was imposed and subsequently lifted hours later.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices firmed on Wednesday as market participants weighed up geopolitical tensions and the prospect of OPEC+ extending supply cuts against weaker demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand was steady on Tuesday as investors viewed an unexpected contraction in the economy in the third quarter as a temporary blip.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Tuesday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria’s dollar bonds rallied on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed, a day after the country completed its first international bond sale in nearly three years.
NAMIBIA POLITICS
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party has been elected president and will be the country’s first female leader, results released by the country’s electoral commission showed on Tuesday.
RWANDA LOANS
The China-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will grant a concessional loan of around $200 million for an international airport Rwanda has been building since 2017, Rwandan finance officials said on Tuesday.
