GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen swung between losses and gains on Friday in volatile trade, reflecting investors’ skittishness after Tokyo was thought to have intervened to prop up the Japanese currency in the wake of a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices inched up on Friday amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s biggest oil consumer, the United States, though the contracts were headed for a weekly decline.