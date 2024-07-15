July 15 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to cruise to a fourth term in office in an election on Monday against two opposition candidates who were cleared to run against him but have only modest expectations.
Nigeria’s statistics office is expected to release the latest inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. bond futures slipped and the dollar firmed on Monday as investors wagered the attack on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump made his victory more likely, while injecting a whole new level of political uncertainty into markets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday as the dollar gained ground amid political uncertainty in the U.S. following an attack on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump while investors eyed the progress of talks for a Gaza ceasefire.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand extended its gains on Friday, as a surprisingly soft U.S. inflation data spurred bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling weakened on Friday due to increased demand for dollars from general goods importers, while inflows from non-governmental organisations cushioned it from easing further, traders said.
RWANDA ELECTION
Voters in Rwanda headed to the polls on Monday to elect their next president, with 66-year-old incumbent Paul Kagame who has ruled the central African country for nearly a quarter of a century expected to cruise to victory.
SENEGAL OIL
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on Saturday the West African country planned to renegotiate its oil contracts, saying it could have negotiated better on the contracts.
CONGO POLITICS
U.N. peacekeepers are unlikely to proceed with an agreed withdrawal from Congo’s conflict-torn North Kivu for as long as Rwandan troops remain in the eastern province, the Congolese foreign minister said on Saturday.
KENYA POLITICS
Luxury cars, private helicopters, mounds of cash. The lavish lifestyles of Kenya’s lawmakers, splashed across TikTok and X, added fuel to anger simmering last month among a young, plugged-in population over proposed tax hikes.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Eight people were killed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday after gunfire broke out between security forces and some prisoners who had acquired weapons and were trying to escape, state media and the prisons service said.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))