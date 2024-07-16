WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday on worries about a slowing Chinese economy crimping demand, though a growing consensus that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting its key interest rate as soon as September limited declines.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand tumbled against the dollar on Monday, as the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend dented appetite for riskier assets and spurred safe-haven demand globally.