NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Protesters in Kenya have said they will embark on another week of anti-government activism including strikes and demonstrations, that last week forced President William Ruto to abandon deeply unpopular tax hikes.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The U.S. dollar hovered near an almost 38-year high to the yen on Tuesday following a surge in Treasury yields as investors contemplated the potential for a second Donald Trump presidency.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, holding near the two-month highs reached in the previous session, on expectations for rising fuel demand from the summer travel season and possible U.S. interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African assets gave up some gains on Monday as the initial optimism shown by the markets waned a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa formed a new cabinet.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, but was under pressure as importers and manufacturers sought hard currency, traders said.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenyan activists called for protesters to take to the streets again on Tuesday, with many rejecting appeals from President William Ruto for dialogue following his decision to withdraw proposed tax hikes.
SOMALIA-ETHIOPIA SECURITY
Turkey has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, Ankara and four officials familiar with the matter said.
GHANA DEBT
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it had revised up Ghana’s growth forecast for 2024 to reflect the West African nation’s improved economic stability.
CONGO AID
Two employees of Britain-based aid agency Tearfund have been killed in an attack on their convoy in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the charity said on Monday.
CONGO MINING
Democratic Republic of Congo’s state miner Gecamines said on Monday it would not approve the sale of cobalt miner Chemaf SA and its Congolese assets to Chinese miner Norin Mining.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria’s new Dangote oil refinery is increasing gasoil exports to West Africa, taking market share from European refiners, according to traders and shipping data.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))