NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*Nigeria’s central bank announces its latest interest rate decision.
*Ghana’s Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam is expected to present the West African nation’s midyear budget review to parliament.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s market snapping a five-day losing streak as semiconductor shares took a lead from a Wall Street recovery, while sagging commodity prices weighed on the Aussie dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices slipped for a third trading session on Tuesday as investors focused on the prospect of swelling oil supplies and weak demand, while showing little reaction to U.S. presidential campaign upheaval.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand was stable on Monday as investors awaited inflation data later this week for hints on the country’s future interest rate path.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigerian lawmakers on Monday set up a committee to investigate crude shortages to local refineries and importation of dirty fuels, issues at the heart of a rift between the Dangote Refinery and Nigeria’s downnstream oil regulator.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling edged down on Monday due to increased demand for dollars from the manufacturing sector and general goods importers, traders said.
UGANDA POLITICS
Soldiers and police sealed off the headquarters of Uganda’s biggest opposition party on Monday in what a police spokesperson called a precautionary move ahead of anti-government protests planned for Tuesday despite a ban.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has fired two senior members of government including the foreign minister in a mini-cabinet reshuffle, her office said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.644 million metric tons by July 21 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 27.2% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))