GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s market snapping a five-day losing streak as semiconductor shares took a lead from a Wall Street recovery, while sagging commodity prices weighed on the Aussie dollar.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices slipped for a third trading session on Tuesday as investors focused on the prospect of swelling oil supplies and weak demand, while showing little reaction to U.S. presidential campaign upheaval.