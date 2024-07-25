NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were hammered on Thursday as a slump in global tech stocks sent investors fleeing into less risky assets, including short-dated bonds, the yen and Swiss franc.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices eased on Thursday as concerns over weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East overcame gains in the previous session after draws in U.S. inventories.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand recouped some losses against a weaker dollar on Wednesday even as national inflation slowed, fuelling hopes of an interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Eni has received formal approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to sell its unit Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to the country’s leading energy company OANDO, the Italian group said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria’s government on Wednesday pleaded for more time and patience to end economic hardships as citizens mobilise for demonstrations, a day after the country’s police chief warned against protests.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was weaker against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday nominated four members of the main opposition party to a “broad-based” cabinet he promised in response to nationwide protests, but activists criticised the new government as a corrupt bargain.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))