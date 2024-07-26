NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
*Ghana’s central bank is due to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The yen stabilized near a 12-week high against the dollar on Friday while Asia-Pacific equity markets remained on the back foot a day after their worst session since mid-April.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose slightly on Friday but remained on track for a third straight week of decline due to weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war and related violence in the Middle East.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Thursday, after U.S. economic data readings left intact expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
AFRICA ECONOMY
Inflation in key sub-Saharan African economies is unlikely to slow to targets even after recent aggressive interest rate hikes as central banks look to reverse those increases, a Reuters poll found.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenyan and Ugandan shilling are expected to be stable against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha are seen weakening and Nigeria’s naira could strengthen, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday, but could to come under pressure due to offshore dollar demand, while any sales by the central bank could give it a boost, traders said.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenyan police detained several people on Thursday who attempted to present a petition to the president’s office and lay flowers to honour those killed a month ago on the most violent day of anti-government protests, protesters said.
ZIMBABWE BUDGET
Zimbabwe’s 2024 budget deficit is forecast to be 1.3% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday, but warned that concerns remained over the impact of a drought on finances
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))