WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday but remained on track for a third straight week of decline due to weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war and related violence in the Middle East.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Thursday, after U.S. economic data readings left intact expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.