World map with charts and graphs as symbols of global finance

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

EVENTS:

*Ghana’s central bank is due to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen stabilized near a 12-week high against the dollar on Friday while Asia-Pacific equity markets remained on the back foot a day after their worst session since mid-April.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday but remained on track for a third straight week of decline due to weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war and related violence in the Middle East.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Thursday, after U.S. economic data readings left intact expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

AFRICA ECONOMY

Inflation in key sub-Saharan African economies is unlikely to slow to targets even after recent aggressive interest rate hikes as central banks look to reverse those increases, a Reuters poll found.

AFRICA CURRENCIES

Kenyan and Ugandan shilling are expected to be stable against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha are seen weakening and Nigeria’s naira could strengthen, traders said.

Advertisement

KENYA MARKETS

Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday, but could to come under pressure due to offshore dollar demand, while any sales by the central bank could give it a boost, traders said.

KENYA POLITICS

Kenyan police detained several people on Thursday who attempted to present a petition to the president’s office and lay flowers to honour those killed a month ago on the most violent day of anti-government protests, protesters said.

ZIMBABWE BUDGET

Zimbabwe’s 2024 budget deficit is forecast to be 1.3% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday, but warned that concerns remained over the impact of a drought on finances

((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))