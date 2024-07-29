NAIROBI, July 29 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
*Ethiopian Airlines Group expected to release its full year financial results for the period to end June.
*MOZAMBIQUE – London’s High Court will rule on Mozambique’s $3.1 billion lawsuit against Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest over the fallout from the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal, after a civil trial last year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares bounced on Monday into a week packed with earnings and a trio of central bank meetings that could see the United States and UK open the door to easing, while Japan might lift borrowing costs in a step toward “normality”.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Monday, paring last week’s loss, on fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East following a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel and the United States blamed on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained in early trade on Friday, as markets focused on a key U.S. inflation reading that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria’s central bank has sold $148 million in foreign exchange to 29 authorised dealer banks in the spot market to ease demand pressure, it said on Friday.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria’s major Dangote oil refinery is reselling cargoes of U.S. and Nigerian crude, four trade sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Days before a nationwide protest over bad governance and a high cost of living, Nigeria is offering its young people jobs in the state-oil company and billions of naira worth of grants among other incentives to discourage the action.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling gained ground on Friday, helped by dollar inflows from tea exporters, trader said.
ETHIOPIA ECONOMY
Ethiopia’s central bank on Monday removed restrictions on the foreign currency market, it said, a crucial step towards securing funding from the International Monetary Fund and making progress on a long-delayed debt overhaul.
UGANDA POLITICS
Police in Uganda arrested 104 people during anti-corruption protests this week and almost all of them have been charged with public order offences, a police statement said late on Friday.
GHANA CENTRAL BANK RATE
Ghana’s central bank held its main interest rate steady at 29% for the third meeting in a row on Friday, saying a strong monetary stance was needed due to uncertainty over the inflation outlook.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))