GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that U.S. rate cuts were not far off, while the yen remained pinned near levels last seen in 1986, keeping traders wary of Japanese intervention.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, while the market kept tabs on flaring tensions in the Middle East.