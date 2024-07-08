WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices dipped on Monday after rising for four weeks, as the prospect of a ceasefire deal in Gaza eased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while investors assessed potential disruption to U.S. energy supplies from Tropical Storm Beryl.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand extended its gains against a weaker dollar on Friday, fuelled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year.