June 18 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara is scheduled to address the upper and lower houses of parliament, raising expectations he may clarify whether he plans to contest the 2025 election.
Kenyan citizens are expected to gather at the parliament for a protest, dubbed “Occupy Parliament”, to implore lawmakers to reject a proposed finance law, called Finance Bill 2024.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of a chorus of Federal Reserve officials due to speak later in the day, while the Australian dollar held steady and domestic shares rose ahead of the country’s interest rate decision.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged down in Asian trade on Tuesday, after posting gains in the previous session, as markets remained cautious about global demand growth prospects amid expectations of stronger supplies.
COCOA GHANA
Ghana will start purchases from the cocoa light crop on Friday, maintaining the price it pays farmers at 33,120 cedi ($2,215) per metric ton, the country’s Cocobod regulator said on Sunday.
COCOA IVORY COAST
Mainly above-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s major cocoa regions augur well for a strong finish of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.
