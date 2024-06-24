NAIROBI, June 24 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares slipped on Monday in a countdown for U.S. price data that investors are banking on to show a renewed moderation in inflation, while markets were on alert for possible Japanese intervention as the dollar tested the 160 yen barrier.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday for a second straight session, weighed down by a stronger dollar after concerns of higher-for-longer interest rates resurfaced and cooled investors’ risk appetite.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was little changed on Friday, as investor focus remained on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imminent cabinet appointments under a new unity government.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigerian energy firm Aiteo has resumed production after stopping an oil leak at its nearly 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) Nembe field earlier this week in southern Bayelsa state, the company said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was unchanged on Friday, as hard-currency inflows from tea exporters matched demand from manufacturers, traders said.
KENYA BUDGET
One person was killed and at least 200 people injured across Kenya in Thursday’s nationwide protests against government plans to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes, an alliance of rights groups and the police watchdog said.
UGANDA CORRUPTION
Three Ugandan legislators have been charged with corruption-related offences, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters on Saturday, as President Yoweri Museveni’s government widens its crackdown on rampant graft among lawmakers.
MADAGASCAR ECONOMY
The IMF said on Friday that its executive board had approved $337 million for Madagascar to help increase economic resilience and about $321 million to address the country’s climate vulnerabilities.
MALI POLITICS
An alliance of political parties and civil society groups in junta-led Mali said several of their leaders were arrested on Thursday evening during a private meeting at a house of a former minister. The alliance in a statement demanded their prompt release.
GABON PETROLEUM
Carlyle Group said on Friday that it had completed the sale of its oil and gas company Assala Energy to Gabon’s national oil company.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
Zambia’s finance minister asked parliament on Friday to approve an additional funding of 41.9 billion kwacha ($1.65 billion) for repaying the country’s external debt and addressing a severe drought that has affected crops.
