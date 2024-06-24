GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares slipped on Monday in a countdown for U.S. price data that investors are banking on to show a renewed moderation in inflation, while markets were on alert for possible Japanese intervention as the dollar tested the 160 yen barrier.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday for a second straight session, weighed down by a stronger dollar after concerns of higher-for-longer interest rates resurfaced and cooled investors’ risk appetite.