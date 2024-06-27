GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and bond yields spiked on nervousness about inflation on Thursday, while the yen’s slide past 160-per-dollar had currency traders bracing for Japan to step in and steady it.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer, though declines were capped by worries a potential expansion of the Gaza war may disrupt Middle East supplies.