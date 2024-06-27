NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and bond yields spiked on nervousness about inflation on Thursday, while the yen’s slide past 160-per-dollar had currency traders bracing for Japan to step in and steady it.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer, though declines were capped by worries a potential expansion of the Gaza war may disrupt Middle East supplies.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand edged lower on Wednesday, as an announcement on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet appeared imminent amid uncertainty over key appointments in the executive.
NIGERIA REFINERY
Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery is operating normally after a fire at its effluent treatment plant, it said on Wednesday, after videos circulated online of dark plumes of smoke at the 650,000 barrel-per-day facility.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat on Wednesday, as traders waited to see how protests against tax hikes unfolded.
KENYA BUDGET
Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday withdrew planned tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protesters who had stormed parliament, launched demonstrations across the country and threatened more action this week.
ZAMBIA DEBT
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday its executive board had completed a third review of Zambia’s Extended Credit Facility and approved an immediate disbursement of some $569.6 million.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))