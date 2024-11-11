GLOBAL MARKETS

Hong Kong stocks led declines in Asia on Monday after Beijing’s latest stimulus fell short of investor expectations, overshadowing Wall Street’s record highs from Friday and futures pointing to further strength at the reopen.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended declines on Monday as the threat of a supply disruption from a U.S. storm eased and after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.