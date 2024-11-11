NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Hong Kong stocks led declines in Asia on Monday after Beijing’s latest stimulus fell short of investor expectations, overshadowing Wall Street’s record highs from Friday and futures pointing to further strength at the reopen.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices extended declines on Monday as the threat of a supply disruption from a U.S. storm eased and after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand fell on Friday as a turbulent trading week, dominated by Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, drew to a close.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Friday, but could weaken towards the end of the year as foreign currency demand increases across all sectors, one trader said.
MAURITIUS ELECTION
Mauritius held a parliamentary election on Sunday in which Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his main rivals all promised to tackle a cost of living crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago.
MALI MINING
Australian gold miner Resolute Mining confirmed on Sunday that the company’s CEO Terence Holohan and two other employees have been temporarily detained by government officials in Mali.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana, the world’s number two cocoa producer, has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers for the second time this 2024/25 season to help boost farmers’ incomes, President Nana Akufo-Addo said.
MOZAMBIQUE ELECTION
Mozambique’s largest hospital said on Friday that at least three people were killed and 66 injured during clashes between police and protesters the previous day over a disputed election.
MALAWI CENTRAL BANK RATE
Malawi’s central bank said on Friday that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 26.0%.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))