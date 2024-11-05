Nov 5 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Release of the Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index survey for October.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hold a press conference in Berlin.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stock markets moved sideways and an uneasy calm settled over currencies and bonds as investors waited for the United States to choose a new leader with polls showing the contest on a knife edge.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be an exceptionally close U.S. presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the previous session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained on Monday against a weaker dollar, as investors geared up for the U.S. to elect its next president and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement this week.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday, as foreign exchange supply from tourism and tea exports matched demand from the manufacturing and oil sectors, one trader said.
SUDAN POLITICS
Salwa Abdallah was recuperating from a caesarean section and tending to her one-month old baby when soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces barged into her home in Sudan’s eastern El Gezira state late last month.
NIGERIA PROTESTS
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu directed that all minors detained during anti-government protests in August be freed and treason charges against them dropped, Information Minister Mohammed Idris said on Monday.
COMOROS DISASTER
At least 25 people died off Comoros islands after traffickers capsized their boat on Friday night, the United Nations’ migration agency IOM said on Monday, the third such incident in three months.
