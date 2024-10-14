NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks swung between gain and loss on Monday as investors struggled to reach a consensus view on China’s economic stimulus promises made over the weekend which, though broad, were light on specifics.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel, losing over 1.5% in early trading on Monday, after disappointing Chinese inflation data and a lack of clarity on Beijing’s economic stimulus plans stoked fears about demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against the dollar on Friday after U.S. data this week helped sustain expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.
NIGERIA NATURAL GAS
Nigeria took a major step in its quest to earn revenue from its vast gas reserves, signing a deal with joint venture partners to supply gas to a proposed $3.5 billion Brass fertilizer and petrochemical plant, an official said on Friday.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria’s local fuel traders can now buy petrol directly from the Dangote Oil Refinery, ending state-oil firm NNPC’s exclusive buying rights as the country moves to fully deregulate its processing sector, the finance minister said on Friday.
NIGERIA BINANCE
Binance’s head of financial crime compliance was denied bail for a second time on Friday as his trial on money laundering charges started in Nigeria, with a judge ruling that the prison in which he is being held is capable of meeting his medical needs.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday, and is expected to remain so for the next week, one commercial bank trader said.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenya’s high court ruled on Friday that a case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment should be referred to the Chief Justice.
GHANA RATINGS
Global credit ratings agency Moody’s on Friday upgraded Ghana’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to “Caa2” from “Caa3” and “Ca,” respectively, citing extensive debt treatment that has significantly alleviated the government’s financial burdens.
