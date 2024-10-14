GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks swung between gain and loss on Monday as investors struggled to reach a consensus view on China’s economic stimulus promises made over the weekend which, though broad, were light on specifics.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel, losing over 1.5% in early trading on Monday, after disappointing Chinese inflation data and a lack of clarity on Beijing’s economic stimulus plans stoked fears about demand.