WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices slid 3% in early Asian trade on Tuesday after a media report said Israel is willing not to strike Iranian oil targets, which eased fears of a supply disruption, and after OPEC lowered its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand fell on Monday, and with little major domestic data this week the local currency will likely be driven by global events, analysts said.