NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares dipped in and out of positive territory on Monday, under pressure from weakness in Chinese stocks, but bitcoin scaled a three-month peak as “Trump trades” continued to ramp up.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices steadied in early trading on Monday, following a more than 7% drop last week on worries about demand in China, the world’s top oil importer, and an easing of concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday, ahead of a domestic inflation reading next week which could provide clues on the central bank’s rate-cutting path.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Friday and will likely remain at the same levels in the next week, one foreign exchange trader said.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenyan President William Ruto chose Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy on Friday, but a court blocked his appointment until it hears a case next week challenging the impeachment of Kindiki’s predecessor.
TANZANIA ELECTRICITY
Tanzania is building a grid interconnector with Zambia to help assist in mitigating a drought-driven power crisis, Tanzania’s deputy prime minister said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference on Monday.
ETHIOPIA-IMF
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the first review of Ethiopia’s $3.4 billion lending programme, the fund said on Friday, paving the way for a $340.7 million disbursement.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))