GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares dipped in and out of positive territory on Monday, under pressure from weakness in Chinese stocks, but bitcoin scaled a three-month peak as “Trump trades” continued to ramp up.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices steadied in early trading on Monday, following a more than 7% drop last week on worries about demand in China, the world’s top oil importer, and an easing of concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.