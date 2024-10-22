Oct 22 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Kenya’ High Court is due to hold a hearing on Tuesday after declining the National Assembly’s request to lift other orders barring the swearing in of newly-appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks turned lower and the dollar stood by multi-month peaks on Tuesday as a sharp sell-off in bonds and a jump in gold suggested investors are hunkering down ahead of the U.S. election.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the top U.S. diplomat renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East and as slowing demand growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, continued to weigh on the market.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Monday, as investor focus shifts towards local inflation figures due later this week.
CAMEROON POLITICS
Cameroon’s 91-year-old president, Paul Biya, returned to the country on Monday after a 42-day absence that had sparked questions about his health and whereabouts.
KENYA REFUGEES
Kenya said on Monday said it had handed over four Turkish refugees after accepting an extradition request by Ankara despite Amnesty International raising concerns they could face persecution at home if they were deported.
MOZAMBIQUE ELECTION
The U.S. government on Monday condemned the weekend killings by gunmen of two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of protests against a disputed election result, with Washington urging “a swift and thorough investigation into the murders.”
SUDAN AVIATION
The Russian embassy in Sudan is investigating reports that a cargo plane carrying Russian crew members may have been shot down in the western part of the country, the embassy said on Monday.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria has blocked Shell’s sale of its entire onshore and shallow-water oil operations, but approved a similar deal by Exxon Mobil, the country’s upstream oil regulator said on Monday.
CONGO SECURITY
The M23 rebel group has seized the town of Kalembe in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expanding its reach in the region, an official and a former lawmaker said on Monday.
SUDAN WAR
Sudan’s army said on Sunday a commander from its foe the Rapid Support Forces had defected with some of his troops, the first such move by a senior figure since the two sides went to war more than 18 months ago.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))