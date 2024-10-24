EVENTS:

Kenya’s High Court will hold a hearing into a legal challenge by ousted deputy president Rigathi Gachagua to prevent President William Ruto from swearing in his replacement.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday, while the dollar held near three-month highs and U.S. yields rose as uncertainty over the U.S. election outcome kept markets on edge, though Tesla’s forecast-topping earnings provided some comfort for investors.