Oct 28 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The yen hit a three-month low on Monday as Japan’s ruling party lost its parliamentary majority, while oil tumbled after Israel’s weekend strike on Iran bypassed oil or nuclear targets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices tumbled more than $3 a barrel on Monday after Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend bypassed Tehran’s oil and nuclear facilities and did not disrupt energy supplies, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday while local investors geared up for the country’s mid-term budget next week.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was unmoved against the dollar on Friday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
GHANA SECURITY
Ghana’s government on Saturday rejected Reuters reporting on Islamist militants in Burkina Faso that found they are discreetly using neighbouring Ghana’s north as a logistical and medical base to sustain their insurgency.
IMF NIGERIA
Nigeria is considering a diaspora bond in the United States next year and is targeting remittance inflows of $1 billion a month, its central bank chief told Reuters on Thursday.
KENYA ENERGY
Kenya’s high court on Friday suspended a $736 million deal between a state utility and India’s Adani Energy Solutions to build and operate power infrastructure including transmission lines.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))