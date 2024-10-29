Oct 29 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Namibia’s Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi is expected to table the southern African country’s mid-year budget review in the National Assembly.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors girded for three days of tech megacap earnings reports on Wall Street, kicking off with Google parent Alphabet later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after a sharp plunge in the previous session, as a U.S. plan to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve provided support while investors remained focused on developments in the Middle East.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged lower on Monday, as investors await Wednesday’s mid-term budget review – the first under the coalition government formed in June.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday as international aid agencies converted foreign currency to clear expenses and pay salaries, supporting the local unit, one trader said.
SUDAN PEACEKEEPING
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Monday for its support to help protect civilians in war-torn Sudan, but said conditions are not right for deployment of a U.N. force.
CHAD SECURITY
Around 40 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base in Chad’s Lake region over the weekend, the central African country’s presidency said on Monday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))