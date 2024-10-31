GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slid on Thursday as chip-sector stocks tracked overnight declines by Wall Street peers and Facebook owner Meta Platforms warned of accelerating costs for artificial intelligence.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending the previous day’s rally, driven by optimism over U.S. fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude and gasoline inventories, while reports that OPEC+ may delay a planned output increase offered support.