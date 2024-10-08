WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday as traders took profits from a rally in the previous session that lifted the market to its highest level in over a month amid fears that the Middle East could be on the brink of a region-wide war.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand gained against the dollar on Monday after tumbling last week, as investors turned their attention towards U.S. inflation data later this week and comments by Federal Reserve officials.