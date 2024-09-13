GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar on Friday slumped against the yen while gold hit an all-time peak as investors ratcheted up bets for a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week after media reports suggested the decision was a tough one for officials.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Friday, extending a rally sparked by output disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where Hurricane Francine forced producers to evacuate platforms before it hit the coast of Louisiana.