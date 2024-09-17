GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure, with just a day to go before the expected start of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle that could see policymakers deliver an outsized rate cut.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as the market eyed U.S. output concerns in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine and expectations of lower U.S. crude stockpiles.