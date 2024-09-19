NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar bounced, long-dated bond yields were up and Asian stocks rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 50-basis-point rate cut and flagged that its easing cycle would be measured.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday after a larger-than-expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut sparked concerns about the U.S. economy.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand firmed to a near 14-month high on Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut and after the local inflation rate fell more than expected.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Wednesday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
STANDARD BANK MAURITIUS
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets said on Wednesday it will allow small to mid-sized businesses operating on the continent to do their banking with the lender in Mauritius.
BOTSWANA MINING
Botswana has awarded Giyani Metals a 15-year mining licence, the company announced on Wednesday, paving the way for it to become the country’s first battery-grade manganese producer.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana’s economy grew by 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, the fastest rate in five years, boosted by expansion in several key sectors, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday.
