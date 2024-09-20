NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
*Mauritius’ central bank to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended their rally on Friday, bathing in the afterglow of an outsized interest rate cut in the United States, while the yen edged higher as the Bank of Japan held rates steady and stayed upbeat on the economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices, which were little changed in early Asian trade on Friday, were on track to end higher for a second straight week following a large cut in U.S. interest rates and declining global stockpiles.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand held onto early gains on Thursday following the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) decision to cut interest rates for the first time in over four years, after a super-sized interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan, Nigerian and Ghanaian currencies are expected to be broadly stable against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia’s is seen under pressure and Uganda’s could strengthen, traders said.
NIGERIA COCA COLA
Coca-Cola plans to invest $1 billion in its Nigeria operations over the next five years, the country’s presidency said after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and senior executives of the soft drinks maker on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
ZIMBABWE CURRENCY
Five months after its launch, Zimbabwe’s new currency is under pressure as increased grain imports eat away at foreign reserves, putting at risk the government’s plan to make it the only currency in the market by 2026.
ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK RATE
Angola’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 19.50% in a decision announced on Thursday, after inflation started easing last month.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))