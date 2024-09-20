WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices, which were little changed in early Asian trade on Friday, were on track to end higher for a second straight week following a large cut in U.S. interest rates and declining global stockpiles.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand held onto early gains on Thursday following the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) decision to cut interest rates for the first time in over four years, after a super-sized interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.