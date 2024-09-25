NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese stocks surged on Wednesday, lifting regional markets and helping extend a stimulus-fueled global rally that also underpinned risk-sensitive currencies, while Brent crude hovered near a three-week high.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as investors reassessed the ability of China’s stimulus plans to boost the economy enough to drive more fuel demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand strengthened to a fresh 20-month high against the dollar on Monday after a slight hiccup in the morning session.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling strengthened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by hard currency inflows from the diaspora and foreign investors following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut last week.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Somalia accused Ethiopia of smuggling weapons on Tuesday amid fears that arms going into the conflict-riven Horn of Africa nation could end up in the hands of Islamist militants.
