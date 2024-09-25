World map with charts and graphs as symbols of global finance

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Chinese stocks surged on Wednesday, lifting regional markets and helping extend a stimulus-fueled global rally that also underpinned risk-sensitive currencies, while Brent crude hovered near a three-week high.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as investors reassessed the ability of China’s stimulus plans to boost the economy enough to drive more fuel demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand strengthened to a fresh 20-month high against the dollar on Monday after a slight hiccup in the morning session.

KENYA MARKETS

Kenya’s shilling strengthened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by hard currency inflows from the diaspora and foreign investors following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut last week.

SOMALIA SECURITY

Somalia accused Ethiopia of smuggling weapons on Tuesday amid fears that arms going into the conflict-riven Horn of Africa nation could end up in the hands of Islamist militants.

((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))

Advertisement