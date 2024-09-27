WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices eased for a third day on Friday and were on track to fall for the week as investors focused on expectations of increased output from Libya and the broader OPEC+ group, although fresh stimulus from top importer China limited losses.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand edged higher on Thursday, with stronger risk appetite among investors after rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week and positive sentiment in the months following May’s national election.