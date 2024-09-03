NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Bond yields drifted higher on Tuesday, while currencies and Asia’s stock markets steadied as investors waited on a raft of data to determine how deeply the U.S. can cut interest rates.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil prices slid in Asian trade on Tuesday as concern about a sluggish economy in China bringing down demand outweighed the impact of a blockade of oil production facilities in Libya.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand was steady on Monday ahead of the release of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria’s Dangote Oil Refinery has begun processing gasoline after delays caused by recent crude shortages, an executive said on Monday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria on Monday charged 10 people with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny following last month’s nationwide demonstrations that saw thousands take to the streets to protest against a cost of living crisis.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable on Monday, with dollar supply from the tourism sector matching general importer demand, traders said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast stood at 1.704 million metric tons as of Sept. 1 since the season began on Oct. 1, down 26.2% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))