GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and global stock futures tumbled on Wednesday, led by a heavy decline in technology names and as worries about the global growth outlook drove investors out of risky assets, while oil prices hit multi-month lows.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, extending a plunge of more than 4% the previous day, on expectations that a political dispute halting Libyan exports could be resolved and concerns over lower global demand growth.