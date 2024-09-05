GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets tried to regain their footing on Thursday after a steep sell-off, while a rally in Treasuries dented the dollar and lifted the yen as U.S. economic worries raised the odds of the Federal Reserve going big on rate cuts.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged up after plunging to multi-month lows previously as major producers may delay an output increase planned for next month and U.S. inventories fell, though the gains were limited by persistent demand concerns.