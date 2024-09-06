NAIROBI, Sept 6 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
*Seychelles and Mauritius’ statistics offices are due to release their respective consumer inflation data for August.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares clung to tight ranges and the dollar nursed losses on Friday, with investors on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs data that could decide the size and speed of coming rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday as investors weighed a big withdrawal from U.S. crude inventories and a delay to production hikes by OPEC+ producers against mixed U.S. employment data.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South Africa rand extended gains on Thursday as risk sentiment improved on bets for a deeper interest rate cut this month in the United States, analysts said.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are expected to hold steady against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha could fall, traders said.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria’s state-oil firm will supply the Dangote Oil refinery a total of 13 crude cargoes in October to ease pressure on local gasoline supply, head of the firm’s downstream operations said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Thursday due to increased importer demand for dollars that outstripped supply from remittances, tea exporters and telecommunications companies, traders said.
