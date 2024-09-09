GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets slid on Monday after worries about a possible U.S. economic downturn slugged Wall Street, though U.S. stock futures did rally from an early dip and bond yields came off their lows.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices retreated on Friday as investors weighed expectations of a rise in OPEC+ supply starting in October, alongside dwindling hopes of a hefty U.S. interest rate cut next month, following data showing strong consumer spending.