Launched in 2007, the project to reinstate 100 million hectares of land is only 30% complete, said Alain Richard Donwahi, president of the 2022 U.N. summit held in the Ivory Coast, who has access to the analysis of how it is progressing.

The project aims to restore an 8,000 kilometre-long (500 mile-long) corridor from the Atlantic to the Red Sea and benefits some of the world’s poorest countries at the edge of the Sahara Desert, including Ethiopia, Mali and Sudan.