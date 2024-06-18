Markets
AI Africa: Shoprite’s AI strategy

Intel on consumer spending habits, improved delivery times and accurate orders for buyers are just some ways AI is impacting the retail industry. As the wave of artificial intelligence shows no signs of abating, we discuss the plans Africa's largest grocer, Shoprite, has for the technology in its business with its Chief Technology Officer, Chris Shortt.
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 10:51:07 GMT

