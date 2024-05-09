Share
AI to VR: What’s in store for the future of gaming
From AR and VR headsets to AI and cloud gaming, new technologies have the potential to transform the gaming industry. So, what will more immersive and interactive gaming look like, and what are the potential trade offs? 0:00 - Sponsor 00:30 - Welcome 03:24 - Stat of the week 03:35 - Are gamers open to new technology? 05:22 - VR and AR headsets 13:06 - AI and gaming 20:42 - Cloud gaming 26:44 - Smart vs dumb phones 33:07 - Stat of the week reveal 35:13 - Listener emails
Thu, 09 May 2024 08:30:03 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.