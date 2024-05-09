Markets
AI to VR: What’s in store for the future of gaming

From AR and VR headsets to AI and cloud gaming, new technologies have the potential to transform the gaming industry. So, what will more immersive and interactive gaming look like, and what are the potential trade offs? 0:00 - Sponsor 00:30 - Welcome 03:24 - Stat of the week 03:35 - Are gamers open to new technology? 05:22 - VR and AR headsets 13:06 - AI and gaming 20:42 - Cloud gaming 26:44 - Smart vs dumb phones 33:07 - Stat of the week reveal 35:13 - Listener emails
Thu, 09 May 2024 08:30:03 GMT

