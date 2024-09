Share

Airplane engines are in short supply. The business of fixing older ones is booming

A jet engine is the most important part of a commercial airplane. And repairing them has become a $58 billion dollar business. (Source: AeroDynamic Advisory) American said it’s on track to increase engine overhauls by 60% compared to past year. CNBC traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to get an inside look at how it works and explores the outlook for the market: https://youtu.be/pzqJRGGOWc0

Sat, 07 Sep 2024 16:00:20 GMT