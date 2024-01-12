Share
Airport lounges are booming, and everyone wants in #Shorts
Travelers are flocking to airport lounges in search of complimentary food, drinks and perhaps most importantly, a chance to relax away from the hordes of travelers at the gate. The problem: plenty of other travelers are, too. Watch the full video to learn why it's becoming harder to get into airport lounges: https://youtu.be/UHYAvU8tYrg
Fri, 12 Jan 2024 17:00:47 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.