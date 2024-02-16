Share
All eyes on Monday’s ₦2.5trn bond auction
Investors have their eyes set on Monday’s bond auction where 2.5 trillion naira will be up for grabs. Traders at UBA say they expect investors to apply caution ahead of the auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Assets and Liabilities Team Member at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities.
Fri, 16 Feb 2024 14:01:03 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.