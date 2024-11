Share

Amazon is using generative AI to drive more same-day shipping using smarter robots and better routes

For years, Amazon has set the bar for package delivery. When Prime launched in 2005, two-day shipping was unheard of. By 2019, one-day shipping was standard for millions of items. Now, the retail giant is turning to generative AI to drive more same-day shipping. Find more on how they are using generative AI to accomplish this: https://youtu.be/7HgT-CBmKyE

