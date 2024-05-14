Markets
Americans can’t stop ‘spaving’ — here’s how to avoid this financial trap

Spending more to save more is an all-too-common pitfall. The opportunities for so-called spaving are nearly everywhere, whether it’s the lure of a “limited-time deal” or “buy one, get one free” or tacking on additional items to get a bigger discount or simply to reach the free shipping threshold. Read on more tips on how to avoid some of these financial traps: https://cnb.cx/3wmam6E
Tue, 14 May 2024 16:00:24 GMT

