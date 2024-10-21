Share

Americans love T.J. Maxx. Here’s why big brands do, too

Over the past decade, TJX Companies has nearly doubled its annual sales, crossing the $50 billion mark in fiscal 2024. Consumers are drawn to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods for their ability to find name brands at a discount and the treasure hunt-like nature of its shopping experience. Experts credit the brand for destigmatizing the discount shopping. Watch the full video to learn how T.J. Maxx won over the American consumer: https://youtu.be/aQIcgmz2ang

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 16:05:21 GMT